FAS Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $239.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $241.91. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

