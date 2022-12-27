Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

