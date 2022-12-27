Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $697,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $87.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

