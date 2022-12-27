Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $170,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $758,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UDOW opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $88.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

