Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

