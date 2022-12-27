Provident Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

