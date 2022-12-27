Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of DAL opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.45 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

