Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

Featured Stories

