Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

