Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises 3.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Northern Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.96.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

