Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VNQ opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

