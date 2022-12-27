FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,616 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises about 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6,049.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,245,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,270 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 496,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 156,831 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

