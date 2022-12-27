FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Brighthouse Financial accounts for about 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,592 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 147,398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 181,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

