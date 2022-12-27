FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 908 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after buying an additional 58,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.6 %

BERY stock opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

