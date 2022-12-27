FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

