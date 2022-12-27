FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $2,356,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $97.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45.

