FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,894 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 93,912 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 752.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,801.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 63,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

RPV stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.