Garland Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,430 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Garland Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 2.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,645,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.76.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

