Garland Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $256.74 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $350.98. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.95.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

