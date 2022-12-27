FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.