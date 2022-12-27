FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,440 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $6,568,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 51,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 77.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $155.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.