SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Boosted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,345 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 570,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,953 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 750,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,836,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $73.01.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
