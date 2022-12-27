Arden Trust Co Has $442,000 Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.