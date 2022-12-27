Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,153 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Okta by 79.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 354,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,494,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.44.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,406. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

