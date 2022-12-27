Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 67,291 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $353.02 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.