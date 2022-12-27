Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AES were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AES by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of AES by 6.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AES by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AES by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

