Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $714,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $156,819,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after buying an additional 1,286,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

DocuSign stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $159.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

