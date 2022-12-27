Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $855,000 Position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.05% of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 185.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 114,260 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.224 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

