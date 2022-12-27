ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $4,871,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 49,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $381.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 385.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

