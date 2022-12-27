Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,795 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.24.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
