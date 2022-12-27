Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BX opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.33.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

