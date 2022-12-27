Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE APH opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

