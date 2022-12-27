Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 315.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Overstock.com Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $903.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

