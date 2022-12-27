Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $394,000 Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 1.7% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Block by 3.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Block by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,304 shares of company stock worth $21,053,969. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.