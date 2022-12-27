FAS Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

FAS Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,361 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.

