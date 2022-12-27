Country Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

NYSE:BDX opened at $254.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

