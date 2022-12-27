Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,062 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $160.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $264.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.51.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

