Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,143 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

