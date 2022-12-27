SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPWH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $52,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $344.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Sportsman’s Warehouse

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $133,169.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.