AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AVB opened at $163.03 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.72.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

