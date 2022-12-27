Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $982,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,748,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

