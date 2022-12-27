FAS Wealth Partners Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

