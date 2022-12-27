SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Position Trimmed by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,860,000 after purchasing an additional 686,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

