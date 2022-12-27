Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 16,265 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

DFAC stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

