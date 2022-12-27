Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

