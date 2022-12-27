Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.292 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

