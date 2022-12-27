Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHG opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

