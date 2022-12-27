Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 17,722 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 109.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 441,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 230,517 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 79.0% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,939,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $99.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.