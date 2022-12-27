AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

