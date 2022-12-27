Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $229.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.12 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

